    Jalen Hurts Says 'Failure Teaches You a Lesson' After Eagles' Loss to Cowboys

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass with protection from offensive tackle Jordan Mailata in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles' final three drives of their 37-17 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday ended with a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble from rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

    After the game, Hurts spoke about using the loss as a motivational tool moving forward.

    "That failure teaches you a lesson and that pain does nothing but motivate you," Hurts said, per Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official website. "That pain is going to continue to motivate me and I'm going to be better for it."

    Hurts threw for 342 yards and rushed for 69 more but accounted for just one touchdown off an 81-yard toss to DeSean Jackson with 5:48 remaining in the first quarter. After an extra point, Dallas outscored Philadelphia 34-3 until the game's end.

    The exciting rookie took over for a benched Carson Wentz during the team's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 6. His first start resulted in 106 rushing yards, 167 passing yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 upset win over the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints on Dec. 13. He followed that up with 401 total yards and four touchdowns in a 33-26 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

    The Dallas game did not go as well, but Hurts has shown he can excel in this league and will look to close the season on a high note against the Washington Football Team on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

