Kevin Durant 'Definitely' Wants to Play in Both Ends of Back-to-Backs for Nets

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, 106-104, with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. That has called into question whether Kevin Durant—back in action after missing the entirety of the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles—would be available for the second half of the back-to-back.

"I definitely want to be able to play back-to-backs ... We'll see," Durant told reporters Sunday night. "We'll talk about it tomorrow."

Durant played 36 minutes against the Hornets on Sunday, posting 29 points and four assists. He sure doesn't look like a guy who missed an entire season:

In early December, Nets head coach Steve Nash was noncommittal about the team's approach to back-to-backs while speaking with reporters:

"As far as the back-to-backs, it's so early that it's hard for me to say. But we definitely want to do the right thing and play our players on national TV games when they're available to play.

"It's hard for me to judge or make a comment on it until we get to those moments in time and to see where people are physically, mentally, emotionally, and how the group is and make those evaluations. And hopefully they all fit into the recipe that makes the league happy. And for us, obviously, when our guys play we're happy."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday night's game versus Memphis is on NBATV.

As for Durant's mindset on the situation, he said before the season he wasn't going to worry about the possibility of getting injured:

Monday night will offer some insight on how the Nets plan to manage Durant in back-to-back situations going forward. The Nets are title contenders so long as Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the court. Ultimately, the goal is having a healthy KD come the postseason.

If the Nets believe that means no back-to-backs, it will be worth it.