Luka Doncic Says Mavs 'Showed Who We Are' in 51-Point Blowout Win vs. Clippers

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

It's usually unwise to put too much stock in the result of a single NBA regular-season matchup, but it was also difficult to ignore Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

After all, Dallas won 124-73 in a showdown between Western Conference contenders.

"I think we showed who we are," Luka Doncic told reporters of the 51-point win. "We've got to keep going like that. We've got to play defense, and that's our strategy from now on."

It should be noted Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not play, although George didn't do much to make up for his absence with 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from three-point range in 24 minutes.

"It's not that big of a deal," George told reporters. "We got our butts whipped today, but it's one day. We wasn't ready today. We wasn't prepared. That's on me. So, we'll be ready for the next game."

Doncic was a major reason the Clippers struggled, stuffing the stat sheet with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

It was a much-needed effort for the Mavericks, who lost their first two games of the season and didn't look like the presumed Western Conference contender who would take the next step after pushing the Clippers to six games in the first round of last season's playoffs.

Kristaps Porzingis is yet to play this season, although Josh Richardson (21 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (18 points) provided enough secondary support for Doncic. Holding the Clippers to 73 with the defense that Doncic highlighted surely helped as well.

Next up for the Mavericks is a stretch against three Eastern Conference teams in the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. If they play defense like they did Sunday, they will move up the standings.

As for the Clippers, they will look to bounce back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.