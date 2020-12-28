College Football Bowl Picks 2020: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate

College Football Bowl Picks 2020: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on SlateDecember 28, 2020
The 2020 college football bowl season features noticeably fewer teams accepting invitations to play due to COVID-19. That hasn’t meant any less excitement or drama this year.
As Liberty’s epic overtime victory No. 11 Coastal Carolina proved last week, the games that are being played absolutely deserve attention. That’s sure to ramp up with the New Year’s Six bowls kicking off in a matter of days. Just don’t overlook the rest of the bowl season slate.
Here’s which under-the-radar games fans should be most excited about as the College Football Playoffs near.
(odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL)
Date: December 29
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN
Odds: Oklahoma State -2 (-108)
The 2020 Cheez-It Bowl jumped up the rankings in recent days after Miami quarterback D’Eriq King announced he’ll return for a final season in 2021. The NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the Houston transfer to return despite playing in 2020 as a senior.
That makes the No. 18 Hurricanes’ matchup with No. 21 Oklahoma State a preview of sorts for two teams that expect to contend for conference titles next year.
Yet King alone is worth tuning in for.
In his first year with Miami (8-2), the dual-threat passed for 2,573 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 122 carries for 520 yards and four scores. The Cowboys (7-3) enter the Cheez-It Bowl averaging 29.5 points per game with previous victories over No. 17 Iowa State, Texas Tech and Baylor.
This one should feature plenty of offense and provide college fans enough reason to start counting down til next season.
Prediction: Miami 31, Oklahoma State 24
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army
Date: December 31
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN
Odds: West Virginia -7.5 (+100)
There’s never a bad time to stop and appreciate the glory of a well-executed triple option offense. Bowl season just so happens to be the best time to do so.
Anytime Army (9-2) takes the field under head coach Jeff Monken, it seems like the gameplan should be rather straightforward: stop the run and you win.
Yet there’s a reason Army has won at least eight games in four of Monken’s seven seasons at West Point. His offense is disciplined, agile and brutally forceful. Even teams who know what’s coming have trouble slowing them down. Navy learned that the hard way in a 15-0 loss in their annual meeting earlier this month.
Add that to a Black Knights defense that gives up the second-fewest yards per game in college football (271.1) and a West Virginia (5-4) team that’s proved stingy against the run this year (126.2 yards per game) and this figures to be a clash between two evenly matched teams.
Every bowl season also brings with it the possibility that Monken may begin his next season elsewhere.
The Army leader has long been a fan-favorite on the college coaching carousel and the triple option offense has been missing from Power Five programs for too long. If this is Monken’s last dance with the Black Knights, it’s one that’s worth watching.
Prediction: West Virginia 28, Army 13
Outback Bowl: Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Indiana
Date: January 2
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV: ABC
Odds: Indiana -6.5 (-117)
Indiana remains a must-see team this year despite quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffering an ACL tear that’ll keep him out of the Outback Bowl. Even if that weren’t the case, any opportunity to watch Lane Kiffin coach is sure to provide entertainment.
Ole Miss (4-5) facing No. 11 Indiana (6-1) just happens to provide both.
Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has been one of the more enigmatic passers this season with 2,995 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s just as likely to turn the ball over as he is to turn a broken play into a massive gain.
In other words, he’s the perfect fit for a coach like Kiffin who has no qualms about taking risks at any time.
A victory in the Outback Bowl would provide the Hoosiers with their second consecutive seven-win season after previously failing to reach the mark since 2007. Head coach Tom Allen could also deliver the first bowl game victory for the program since 1991’s Copper Bowl when IU knocked off Baylor, 24-0.
The Rebels, meanwhile, are searching for their first postseason win since the 2015 Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma State.
Expect plenty of chaos in this one.
Prediction: Indiana 35, Ole Miss 31