College Football Bowl Picks 2020: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate

Date: December 31

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Odds: West Virginia -7.5 (+100)

There’s never a bad time to stop and appreciate the glory of a well-executed triple option offense. Bowl season just so happens to be the best time to do so.

Anytime Army (9-2) takes the field under head coach Jeff Monken, it seems like the gameplan should be rather straightforward: stop the run and you win.

Yet there’s a reason Army has won at least eight games in four of Monken’s seven seasons at West Point. His offense is disciplined, agile and brutally forceful. Even teams who know what’s coming have trouble slowing them down. Navy learned that the hard way in a 15-0 loss in their annual meeting earlier this month.

Add that to a Black Knights defense that gives up the second-fewest yards per game in college football (271.1) and a West Virginia (5-4) team that’s proved stingy against the run this year (126.2 yards per game) and this figures to be a clash between two evenly matched teams.

Every bowl season also brings with it the possibility that Monken may begin his next season elsewhere.

The Army leader has long been a fan-favorite on the college coaching carousel and the triple option offense has been missing from Power Five programs for too long. If this is Monken’s last dance with the Black Knights, it’s one that’s worth watching.

Prediction: West Virginia 28, Army 13