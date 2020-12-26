    Lakers' LeBron James Jokingly Blames Wine for Air-Balled Free Throw vs. Mavs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    The wine LeBron James drank went down the left side of his body, causing him to air-ball a free throw he attempted with his right hand.

    You can't argue with science.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star joked that he will try to make sure the wine he drinks next time goes down the right side of his body so he doesn't air-ball another free throw. He even suggested he might have to drink it upside down "vampire style":

    James' air ball was about the only thing that went wrong for the Lakers during Friday's 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

    The King finished with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Anthony Davis tallied 28 points, eight boards and five dimes in the showdown of potential Western Conference contenders.

    Safe to say they both earned some Christmas night wine for their efforts.

