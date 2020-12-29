    Heat's Jimmy Butler Won't Play vs. Bucks with Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020
    Alerted 12m ago in the B/R App

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler directs a play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat will be without star Jimmy Butler for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an ankle injury.

    Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the news.

    Butler suffered an ankle injury during a Christmas Day victory over the New Orleans Pelicans from which he didn't return. He has played more than 67 games in a season just once since he appeared in all 82 in the 2012-13 season.

    The five-time All-Star is Miami's go-to option in crunch time. He helped lead the team to the NBA Finals last season while averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game and shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

    While Miami will have difficulty replicating what Butler does when he's on the floor, it can turn to a number of other options. Look for Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala and Maurice Harkless to see more time on the wing in Butler's absence.

    Still, the Heat likely need Butler back and healthy in the long run if they are going to defend their Eastern Conference crown.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Heat Take Step Toward Allowing Fans into Home Arena

      Report: Heat Take Step Toward Allowing Fans into Home Arena
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: Heat Take Step Toward Allowing Fans into Home Arena

      Peter Dewey
      via Heat Nation

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      MRI reveals Grizzlies star has Grade 2 ankle sprain

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Cavs forward will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks after reaggravating injury Sunday vs. 76ers

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week

      @AndrewDBailey takes a closer look at the season's early disappointments 🔍

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Letdowns of NBA's First Week

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report