Heat's Jimmy Butler Won't Play vs. Bucks with Ankle Injury

The Miami Heat will be without star Jimmy Butler for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an ankle injury.



Butler suffered an ankle injury during a Christmas Day victory over the New Orleans Pelicans from which he didn't return. He has played more than 67 games in a season just once since he appeared in all 82 in the 2012-13 season.

The five-time All-Star is Miami's go-to option in crunch time. He helped lead the team to the NBA Finals last season while averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game and shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

While Miami will have difficulty replicating what Butler does when he's on the floor, it can turn to a number of other options. Look for Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala and Maurice Harkless to see more time on the wing in Butler's absence.

Still, the Heat likely need Butler back and healthy in the long run if they are going to defend their Eastern Conference crown.