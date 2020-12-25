Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Heat vs. Pelicans on Christmas with Ankle Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Miami Heat will have to play without Jimmy Butler after the star was ruled out of the Christmas Day game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of right ankle stiffness.

He had just four points in 16 minutes before the injury, although he added six rebounds and five assists as the Heat built a double-digit first-half lead.

Butler dealt with a variety of issues last season, including ankle, toe and shoulder injuries, but was usually able to return quickly. He has still missed at least 10 games in six of his last seven seasons in the NBA.

The 31-year-old is a difference-maker when healthy, getting the year off to a strong start with 19 points, seven assists and seven steals in the season opener Wednesday.

Miami is looking for even more out of the guard after an impressive first season with the team after signing a four-year, $140 million contract. Butler ended 2019-20 averaging 19.9 points while setting career highs with 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

He earned his fifth career All-Star selection before carrying the squad to an Eastern Conference title and a trip to the NBA finals.

The Heat can handle a short-term absence thanks to the quality backcourt depth between Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Andre Iguodala. Bam Adebayo will also likely take on a bigger offensive role until Butler returns to 100 percent.

A long-term absence could still cause problems for the Heat as they try to contend with the best teams in the East.