Rockets Rumors: 'Growing Belief' James Harden Could Stay with HOU This Season

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has requested a trade, but Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that a move may not come to fruition.

"Internally, there is also a growing belief that Harden could end up staying in Houston for the entire season—if not longer," Iko and Amick wrote. "Untenable though it may seem."

Harden, who joined the Rockets in 2012 after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to Houston, has enjoyed a successful tenure in town, even if it hasn't resulted in a title.

He's averaged 29.6 points per game over eight years and led the Rockets to the Western Conference Finals on two separate occasions. Houston has never missed the playoffs with Harden leading the way.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft has also led the NBA in scoring each of the past three years, including a career-high 36.1 in 2018-19.

However, the relationship between Harden and the Rockets appeared to be falling apart this offseason. Harden reportedly wanted out when the team hired Stephen Silas as its head coach, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN also reported that Harden wants a "fresh start" and that he is "unmoved" and "uninterested" in a backcourt partnership with the newly acquired John Wall. Wojnarowski also reported Nov. 16 that Harden "believes his window to chase championships in Houston has ended."

Harden has six teams on his wish list, per Iko and Amick: the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics. However, the Athletic duo also reported that "Harden’s list is full of teams that are either not willing to do what it takes to get a deal done to this point or have no interest."

Rival league executives believe Philadelphia is ultimately the favorite because they are now run by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who ran the Rockets from 2007-2020 and traded for Harden.

For now, Harden stays a Rocket, set to begin his ninth season in Houston on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.