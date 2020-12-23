AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsDecember 24, 2020
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling delivered a special Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite Wednesday night after NBA action, headlined by tag team action and a special interview featuring "The Icon" Sting that sought to continue the momentous run the company had been on to end 2020.
Was it successful?
What storyline developments, character advancements and match outcomes will help shape the company entering the new year?
Find out with this recap of the December 23 TNT broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
- Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
- Pac vs. Butcher
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
- Jurassic Express vs. Colt Cabana, Pres10 Vance and Alan Angels
- Hikaru Shida in action
- Tony Schiavone interviews Sting
- Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's announce their wedding date
