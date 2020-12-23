Doc Rivers Says He Fought Against Preferential Treatment of Clippers Stars

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Doc Rivers acknowledged Kawhi Leonard and Paul George received extra perks with the Los Angeles Clippers compared to the rest of the roster, but it apparently wasn't his idea.

"A lot of it is true," Rivers told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. "There was special treatment, but what people don't understand is I was the guy who didn't like it and was fighting it."

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Leonard and George each had personal security guards, power over the team's practice schedule and could pick when they played in games.

Despite the addition of the two All-Stars and the rest of the team's bending to their needs, the Clippers fell short of expectations with a second-round playoff exit last season. Rivers was fired before he found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyronn Lue took over as the Clippers coach after he worked as an assistant with the team last year, but Buha and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported it was "Rivers' show" last season.

George didn't deny the preferential treatment when asked about it after Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The dudes that put in the work, that built themselves up to be where they're at, it's a reason they get to that level," George said. "They know what they need and they know what makes them play at a high level."

Rivers also indicated the different treatment for stars isn't necessarily a problem in the NBA.

"The goal on every team is to find a group of guys who have figured out how to win—or at least some of them," the coach added. "If they are the right ones, they don't give a s--t what anyone else does. They don't get caught up in all the crap.

"The Lakers are a great example. Clearly LeBron and AD got different treatment, but the guys around them said: 'Who cares? As long as we win.'

Rivers also has two All-Stars in Philadelphia, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in tow. His challenge will be keeping the top players happy while avoiding any potential chemistry issues.