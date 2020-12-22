Warriors' Klay Thompon Posts Instagram Message to Fans Ahead of Season Opener

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson posted an emotional message to fans on his Instagram page and ensured them he is doing everything he can to bounce back from his Achilles injury so he can return to the court in 2020-21:

"I do not want to be writing this. My soul is in Brooklyn taking a pre game nap. Unfortunately, reality looks a bit different. Since June 13th, 2019 I have spent countless hours trying to regain the form I was in that you see pictured above, with a lot of heart ache along the way.

It pains me everyday knowing I won't be able to chase a chip 🏆 with my guys this year. I enjoy nothing more in life than the journey of the NBA season capped off with a title.

I want DubNation to know I'm doing everything in my power to get back to who I was! I hate missing games—I prided myself on being out there every night for the fans and my teammates. Doesn't matter if its regular or postseason. There's a huge hole in my soul when I can't do what I love and compete against the best players in the world. But I plan on playing for a long time and will continue to work every day to get back on the court and help my team bring more championships to the Bay.

In the meantime, I'm gonna be there for the squad @warriors cuz the mission remains the same 🏆!! And it starts tonight let's get it DubNation!"

Tuesday is the Warriors' first game after they finished with the worst record in the league last season with Thompson sidelined with a torn ACL, Stephen Curry out for all but five games with a broken hand, Draymond Green in and out of the lineup and Kevin Durant no longer on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hopes of a good bill of health in 2020-21 were dashed when Thompson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the 2020-21 campaign even started.

Golden State still should be better just based on the return of Curry alone, but it is difficult to envision it challenging the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and others in the daunting Western Conference without a healthy Thompson.

If his message ahead of Tuesday's season-opening game against Durant's Brooklyn Nets was any indication, the plan is to return and help the Warriors challenge for titles once again in 2021-22.