    76ers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Discuss James Harden Trade Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, and Joel Embiid talk during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Philadelphia. Simmons says heâ€™s 100% healthy following surgery on his left knee in August that kept him from playing in the postseason. Simmons is tight with center Joel Embiid and says the two franchise stars are ready to lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    On the eve of the Philadelphia 76ers' regular-season opener, stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid aren't letting rumors about a James Harden trade distract them from their goals in 2020-21. 

    Simmons, who has frequently been mentioned as the potential centerpiece of a trade with the Houston Rockets, told reporters on Tuesday he approaches each day the same. 

    “I come in every day, take it a day at a time, ready to work,” he said. “Every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I’m here to win a championship. That’s never going to change.”

    Embiid simply stated the Sixers aren't paying attention to any outside distractions:

    “We’re focused on how we can get better as a team. We got a great opportunity to go out and compete for the whole thing and that’s what we’re focused on. All the outside noise, you can’t control it. You got to control whatever you can. We want to win the whole thing and that’s what we intend to and we’re pushing ourselves to do so.”

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported last week the 76ers "have signaled a willingness" to include Simmons in talks with the Rockets for Harden, but the two sides "have come nowhere close to a deal."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Following that report, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey issued a statement to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future.”

    Head coach Doc Rivers also downplayed any notion the organization was looking to trade Simmons. 

    “I can tell you again that none of this has started from us,” Rivers told reporters on Dec. 18. “I gave Ben a call last night, but I’m not going to share when we said. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of our business. It is what it is.”

    Embiid and Simmons have been the faces of 76ers basketball over the past three seasons. That duo has led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances, the franchise's longest streak since five straight from 1998-2003. 

    Simmons missed Philadelphia's playoff series last season against the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old is a two-time All-Star who averages 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 217 career games. 

    The 76ers will open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards

    Related

      76ers Get Better-fitting Players, Better Coach, Better Lead Executive

      76ers Get Better-fitting Players, Better Coach, Better Lead Executive
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      76ers Get Better-fitting Players, Better Coach, Better Lead Executive

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮

      A new MVP? LaMelo for real? @BR_NBA staff drops some hot takes heading into the season 📲

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Simmons, Embiid Discuss Harden Trade Rumors

      Simmons, Embiid Discuss Harden Trade Rumors
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Simmons, Embiid Discuss Harden Trade Rumors

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Simmons Not Worried About Harden Trade Rumors

      Simmons Not Worried About Harden Trade Rumors
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Simmons Not Worried About Harden Trade Rumors

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com