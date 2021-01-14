Jaylen Waddle Declares for 2021 NFL Draft After CFP Title Win vs. Ohio State

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle announced Thursday he will forgo his final year of eligibility after helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship.

"After sitting down with my family and talking to coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft," he told reporters.

Waddle's 2020 season was limited to just six games because of a high-ankle sprain and a fracture suffered in October.

He returned after more than two months away to play in the title game, totaling three catches for 34 yards in limited snaps during the win over Ohio State, although his injury was clearly still bothering him.

Despite the opportunity to return for a senior season with added eligibility, the wideout will instead prepare for the next stage of his career.

When healthy, Waddle is a true difference-maker on the field with his ability to score from anywhere.

Often overshadowed by other top Crimson Tide receivers like DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Waddle still put up impressive numbers with limited opportunities during his college career with 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns over three years.

An average of 18.9 yards per catch during his career showed his big-play ability, including 21.1 yards per catch in 2020 to rank eighth in college football.

He was off to a huge start this season with at least 120 receiving yards in each of his first four games before the injury.

The 5'10", 182-pound playmaker also made an impact on special teams with three return touchdowns in his career.

Waddle was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 after averaging 24.4 yards per punt return and 35.0 yards per kickoff return.

The ability to help teams both offensively and in the return game could make him an exciting prospect for teams heading into the NFL draft.

Assuming teams aren't concerned about his injury, Waddle should be selected early in the first round of April's draft.