    MLB Rumors: Adam Wainwright Drawing Interest from Royals in 2020 Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pauses on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Royals "have shown interest" in veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    However, Morosi added that the Royals "don't appear to be frontrunners" for Wainwright's signature.

    Kansas City has one thing working in its favor since new manager Mike Matheny coached the three-time All-Star for seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

