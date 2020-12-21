MLB Rumors: Adam Wainwright Drawing Interest from Royals in 2020 Free Agency

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals "have shown interest" in veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

However, Morosi added that the Royals "don't appear to be frontrunners" for Wainwright's signature.

Kansas City has one thing working in its favor since new manager Mike Matheny coached the three-time All-Star for seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

