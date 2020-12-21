Bo Pelini, LSU Reportedly Expected to Part Ways After 1 Season as DC

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Bo Pelini lasted just one season as LSU's defensive coordinator.

According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, Pelini and the Tigers are expected to "part ways" this week. It will be an expensive divorce for LSU:

Those won't be the only changes on Ed Orgeron's staff as LSU cuts some costs after a season with significant revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per Kubena, "defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire and safeties coach Bill Busch will not return next season."

Pelini had replaced Dave Aranda, who took over as the head coach at Baylor ahead of the 2020 season.

It wasn't a good season for LSU's defense, which gave up 34.9 points and 492 yards per game. In Pelini's defense, he had an abbreviated offseason to transition the team from a 3-4 to 4-3 scheme. When key players like Kary Vincent and Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season—and Derek Stingley Jr. missed several games to injury—LSU's defense was further weakened.

A year removed from winning a national championship, LSU went just 5-5 in 2020. A big reason for that mediocre record was the defense's struggles.

Pelini, 53, served as the head coach at Nebraska for one game in 2003 and from 2008 through 2014, posting a 67-27 record. He was also LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07 and the head coach at FCS powerhouse Youngstown State from 2015-19.

As for LSU, the defensive coordinator vacancy will be an appealing one for potential candidates. Whether Orgeron is given the budget to make a splashy hire is another story altogether.