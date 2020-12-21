    Bo Pelini, LSU Reportedly Expected to Part Ways After 1 Season as DC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini arrives at the Dakotadome before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota, in Vermillion, S.D., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Vermillion lies seven miles north of the Nebraska state line, an area deep within the Huskers’ sphere of influence, and fans were lying in wait. They haven’t forgotten Pelini’s signature sideline meltdowns, his dour demeanor and the leaked audio recordings of him ripping the fans and using vulgarities to describe the athletic director in his final meeting with players. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Bo Pelini lasted just one season as LSU's defensive coordinator.  

    According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, Pelini and the Tigers are expected to "part ways" this week. It will be an expensive divorce for LSU:

    Those won't be the only changes on Ed Orgeron's staff as LSU cuts some costs after a season with significant revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per Kubena, "defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire and safeties coach Bill Busch will not return next season."

    Pelini had replaced Dave Aranda, who took over as the head coach at Baylor ahead of the 2020 season.

    It wasn't a good season for LSU's defense, which gave up 34.9 points and 492 yards per game. In Pelini's defense, he had an abbreviated offseason to transition the team from a 3-4 to 4-3 scheme. When key players like Kary Vincent and Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season—and Derek Stingley Jr. missed several games to injury—LSU's defense was further weakened. 

    A year removed from winning a national championship, LSU went just 5-5 in 2020. A big reason for that mediocre record was the defense's struggles.

    Pelini, 53, served as the head coach at Nebraska for one game in 2003 and from 2008 through 2014, posting a 67-27 record. He was also LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07 and the head coach at FCS powerhouse Youngstown State from 2015-19. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As for LSU, the defensive coordinator vacancy will be an appealing one for potential candidates. Whether Orgeron is given the budget to make a splashy hire is another story altogether.

    Related

      How LSU football isn’t doing Ed Orgeron any favors

      How LSU football isn’t doing Ed Orgeron any favors
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      How LSU football isn’t doing Ed Orgeron any favors

      Death Valley Voice
      via Death Valley Voice

      LSU DC Bo Pelini reportedly not expected back in 2021

      LSU DC Bo Pelini reportedly not expected back in 2021
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU DC Bo Pelini reportedly not expected back in 2021

      Crissy Froyd
      via LSU Wire

      LSU Coaches Bill Busch, Bill Johnson Won't Return in 2021

      LSU Coaches Bill Busch, Bill Johnson Won't Return in 2021
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU Coaches Bill Busch, Bill Johnson Won't Return in 2021

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Chris Curry, Nelson Jenkins Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

      Chris Curry, Nelson Jenkins Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Chris Curry, Nelson Jenkins Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

      Geaux247
      via Geaux247