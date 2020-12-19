Jrue, Lauren Holiday Giving Rest of 2020 Salary to Black Businesses, Nonprofits

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday announced he'll donate the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary to Black-owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives as he and his wife, former United States women's soccer star Lauren Holiday, continue to search for ways to give back.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Holiday cited the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened racial injustices as the driving force behind the couple's decision.

The veteran guard is on a five-year, $131.8 million contract that saw him earn $26 million for the 2019-20 season. He'll make another $25.3 million this year with the Bucks, but that does not include a number of incentives built into his deal.

It's unclear how much money the couple will be donating or how they'll determine where the money goes.