    Jrue, Lauren Holiday Giving Rest of 2020 Salary to Black Businesses, Nonprofits

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 20, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday gestures in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. Holiday is eager to contend for a title in Milwaukee alongside two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks acquired Holiday as their major offseason addition as they attempt to entice Antetokounmpo to accept a supermax extension that will keep him in Milwaukee for years to come.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
    Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday announced he'll donate the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary to Black-owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives as he and his wife, former United States women's soccer star Lauren Holiday, continue to search for ways to give back.

    In an Instagram post on Saturday, Holiday cited the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened racial injustices as the driving force behind the couple's decision.

    The veteran guard is on a five-year, $131.8 million contract that saw him earn $26 million for the 2019-20 season. He'll make another $25.3 million this year with the Bucks, but that does not include a number of incentives built into his deal.

    It's unclear how much money the couple will be donating or how they'll determine where the money goes.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Mavs star (+410) is the surprise MVP favorite followed closely by Giannis at +480. Tap for full odds 👉 (Odds via FanDuel)

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade-Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑

      Projecting how the NBA landscape could drastically change next season

      Trade-Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade-Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉

      Squads that have underperformed their expected win totals since 2000

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report