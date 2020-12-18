Kevin Durant Jokes Kyrie Irving 'Probably Sages His Room Before He Plays 2K'

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was seen burning sage prior to his team's preseason matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden, and teammate Kevin Durant said his point guard was just doing "his thing."

"That's his thing," Durant told ESPN. "Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K when he gets home. ... That's his thing, and we all respect him."

In August 2018, Kyrie received the Lakota name Hela, meaning Little Mountain, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. His mother, Elizabeth Larson, was born into the Standing Rock Sioux before she was adopted.

Friday marked the last preseason affair for the Nets, and Irving went off for 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes as the Nets won 113-89. Brooklyn starts the 2020-21 campaign Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors.