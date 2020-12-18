    Kevin Durant Jokes Kyrie Irving 'Probably Sages His Room Before He Plays 2K'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 19, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball past center court during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was seen burning sage prior to his team's preseason matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden, and teammate Kevin Durant said his point guard was just doing "his thing."

    "That's his thing," Durant told ESPN. "Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K when he gets home. ... That's his thing, and we all respect him."

    In August 2018, Kyrie received the Lakota name Hela, meaning Little Mountain, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. His mother, Elizabeth Larson, was born into the Standing Rock Sioux before she was adopted. 

    Friday marked the last preseason affair for the Nets, and Irving went off for 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes as the Nets won 113-89. Brooklyn starts the 2020-21 campaign Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors

    Related

      Kyrie Was 'Cleansing the Energy' by Burning Sage Before Nets-Celtics Game

      Kyrie Was 'Cleansing the Energy' by Burning Sage Before Nets-Celtics Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Was 'Cleansing the Energy' by Burning Sage Before Nets-Celtics Game

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Irving Cleanses Court, Picks Apart Celtics in Boston Return

      Kyrie Irving Cleanses Court, Picks Apart Celtics in Boston Return
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Irving Cleanses Court, Picks Apart Celtics in Boston Return

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆

      LA (+270) is currently the favorite to win it all this season. Tap for full odds 👉(FanDuel)

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault

      Hawks guard and his girlfriend are being sued by woman who says he shoved her in parking garage dispute (TMZ)

      Update: Rondo's attorney calls the case 'meritless'

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report