Report: Ty Lue Told Kyrie Irving, LeBron to Let Him 'Coach the F--king' Cavs

Ty Lue won't have trouble standing up to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George if needed as Clippers coach.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN recalled a story from Lue's early days in Cleveland during the 2015-16 season when the coach told Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, "why don't you guys play and I'll coach the f--king team" during a huddle in which the star players had "interjected to contradict a tactical adjustment."

Irving and James apparently heeded Lue's request, which Arnovitz noted was made "without ire or defensiveness," and the Cavs went on to win the 2016 NBA championship.

"My biggest thing is just communication and accountability," Lue said. "But in anything in life, whatever, there's always going to be a pecking order. It doesn't mean everyone else is treated unfairly. It just means that some people get away with more than others. But it can never be to the effect of where it hurts the team and where you don't hold guys accountable for certain things."

Lue served as Doc Rivers' assistant on last season's Clippers team before being named his replacement in October. He's essentially being charged with the same job he was in Cleveland: taking a championship-caliber roster and pushing them over the top in a way his predecessor could not.

If the 2019-20 season is any indication, Leonard and George may need to be checked in a manner similar to James and Irving. Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided an extensive look at the Clippers' culture last season, which included several perks for Leonard and George that frustrated members of the locker room. Leonard and George essentially had carte blanche to cancel practices, and teammates believe they could "pick and choose" games they played.

While superstar treatment is nothing new in sports, the red carpet rolled out for Leonard and George after they came to the Clippers last offseason reportedly led to rifts that bled over on the court. The Clippers were one of the NBA's most disappointing teams in the bubble, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets.

Lue was on the bench for everything that transpired last season, so it's unclear if his voice will carry enough weight to heal bruised egos. However, it should be a showing of faith in Lue's coaching ability that he was the Lakers' (and thus James') first choice for their head coaching vacancy during the 2019 offseason, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, before the deal fell apart over contract terms.