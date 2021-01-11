    Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ready to Return to Mavericks After Knee Surgery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo. Porzingis will miss the start of the season recovering from surgery for a knee he injured in his first career playoff game for Dallas. The Mavericks say the 7-foot-3 Latvian's return is on schedule, likely in January. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks star big man Kristaps Porzingis is back.  

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Porzingis is ready to make his season debut after missing the team's first nine games this year as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. 

    Charania noted Porzingis was set to play Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, that game has since been postponed due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

    The 25-year-old has a lengthy injury history. A torn ACL cost him the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign, and he suffered a meniscus injury in last year's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers that sidelined him to start this season. 

    Porzingis has played 70 or more games only once in his career, his rookie season in 2015-16. When he's been on the court, he's been excellent. He was a first-team All-Rookie selection in 2015-16 and was voted to the 2018 All-Star Game. 

    More importantly, he's a fantastic running mate for Luka Doncic as a big man who can stretch the floor, protect the rim and operate as a dangerous pick-and-pop threat. It's hard to imagine the Mavericks won't explore every possible avenue to acquire a third star, but a one-two punch of Doncic and Porzingis in the short term will keep Dallas a perennial playoff threat. 

    That's if Porzingis can stay healthy, of course.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Two NBA Games Postponed

      NBA announces tonight's Pelicans-Mavs game and Tuesday's Celtics-Bulls game have been postponed

      Two NBA Games Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Two NBA Games Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week

      Wizards star is 'expected to miss the next week of play' with left quad injury

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Confident Harden Stays

      Rockets are 'growing more confident' James Harden will finish the season in Houston amid trade rumors (The Ringer)

      HOU Confident Harden Stays
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU Confident Harden Stays

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat

      Wizards HC 'firmly on the hot seat' with team tied for the worst record in the NBA at 2-8 (The Ringer)

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report