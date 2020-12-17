Raiders OC Greg Olson Won't Coach TNF vs. Texans Due to COVID-19-Related Reasons

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson will miss Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers for reasons related to COVID-19, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The rest of the offensive staff will fill in for Olson, per Tafur.

Olson has worked with the Raiders since 2018, when Jon Gruden took over as head coach. He previously worked under Gruden as the quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

The Raiders will also be without star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Olson, who was the team's offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, is in his 33rd season in the league and his 13th as an offensive coordinator, previously holding that role with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars in addition to the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Last season, he led the Raiders to become the third team in league history to boast a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard receiver and 1,000-yard rusher while giving up just 17 turnovers, seventh-fewest in the league. The offense finished second in the league in completion percentage (70.2) and was tied for 12th in average passing yards with 256.9. Quarterback Derek Carr acquired a career-best 100.8 passer rating last season, while tight end Darren Waller broke the franchise record for games with 100 receiving yards (five).

This year's Raiders offense is hovering around the same marks with three games left to play, with an average of 369.3 total yards per game (compared to 363.7 to finish 2019).

At 7-6, the Raiders would likely need to win their three remaining games against the Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos in order to beat out the rest of the teams chasing for an AFC wild-card spot.