49ers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

2 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Naturally, San Francisco's first step toward entering the top 10 will be losing to the Dallas Cowboys. Three teams sit right below San Francisco in the draft order—the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots—and a loss will keep them behind.

A loss will also hand Dallas a win and move the two teams into a tie at 5-9. The Los Angeles Chargers sit at 5-9 following their Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Other important games involving teams above San Francisco in the draft order include the following:

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)



The Carolina Panthers have a one-game lead over San Francisco in the draft order. For the 49ers to pull even with them, they'll need the Panthers to upset the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

On paper, a Panthers upset will be a hard thing to root for. Green Bay is playing for the NFC's No. 1 seed, while Carolina is likely to be without star running back Christian McCaffrey once again. He's listed as doubtful, though the Panthers aren't throwing in the towel or looking to shut him down for the season.

"We’re trying to win all the time. We’re not winning the way we want, but we’re trying to win," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.

Is an upset unlikely? Sure, but stranger things have happened.

Rooting Interest: Go Panthers!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Like Carolina, the Atlanta Falcons have a one-game lead in the draft order. Also like Carolina, the Falcons are facing a tough matchup against a (likely) playoff-bound squad.

This game could be better positioned for an upset than the Panthers-Packers tilt, however. Divisional games are always unpredictable, and the Falcons have the weapons needed to test Tampa Bay's 21st-ranked pass defense.

If Matt Ryan and the Falcons can get going through the air, they can turn this game into a shootout. From there, one or two mistakes from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could be enough to hand Atlanta a victory.

Rooting Interest: Go Falcons!

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Miami Dolphins sit one game ahead of the 49ers in the draft order because they hold the Houston Texans' first-round pick. Thanks to last year's Laremy Tunsil trade, the 49ers should now be rooting for Houston to win here in Week 15.

We have another divisional game here, which could lead to some shenanigans. The Texans narrowly lost to the Indianapolis Colts the last time these two teams met—thanks to a botched snap with Houston in position for a late go-ahead touchdown.

If Deshaun Watson and Co. can finish the job this time around, the 49ers can move into a tie with the Dolphins near the top of the draft.

Rooting Interest: Go Texans

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

The Philadelphia Eagles are even closer to the 49ers in the draft order thanks to their Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. They can actually fall behind San Francisco if they can pull out a win against the Arizona Cardinals.

This could be the game that provides San Francisco fans with the most hope of moving up. The Eagles proved last week that they can hand with elite teams with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts playing efficient football.

In Week 14, Hurts and the Eagles upset the New Orleans Saints, who were then in control of the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Arizona is a playoff-caliber team fighting for its playoff life, so this game is far from a gimme. However, it won't be a total shock if the Eagles pull off an upset for the second-straight week.

Rooting Interest: Go Eagles!