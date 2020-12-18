Cowboys' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

2 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers did Dallas a favor by winning on Thursday night. Their overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders moved the Cowboys into a four-way tie at 4-9 and in contention for a top-five draft selection.

While the Cowboys cannot overtake the Cincinnati Bengals for a top-three pick this week, they can help secure their spot in the top five. Losing to the San Francisco 49ers will be Step 1. Hoping for the other three 4-9 teams to win on Sunday will be Step 2.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)



The Carolina Panthers are tied with Dallas in the draft order. For the Cowboys to pull ahead of them, they'll need the Panthers to upset the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

On paper, a Panthers upset appears unlikely. Green Bay is playing for the NFC's No. 1 seed, while Carolina is moving along with its 2020 rebuild. Carolina has been competitive at times this year, but it isn't in the same class as the Packers.

Carolina is also likely to be without star running back Christian McCaffrey. He's listed as doubtful with a thigh injury. Having McCaffrey would be a huge asset against a Green Bay defense ranked 24th in yards per carry allowed.

Is an upset unlikely? Sure, but there's nothing wrong with rooting for the underdog.

Rooting Interest: Go Panthers!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Like Carolina, the Atlanta Falcons are tied in the draft order. Also like Carolina, the Falcons are facing a tough matchup against a playoff-caliber opponent

This game could be better positioned for an upset than the Panthers-Packers game, however. Divisional games are always unpredictable—as Thursday night's contest showed—and the Falcons have the weapons needed to test Tampa Bay's 21st-ranked pass defense.

If Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and the Falcons can get going through the air, they can turn this game into a shootout. If they do, anything could happen.

Rooting Interest: Go Falcons!

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Miami Dolphins are also tied in the draft order because they hold the Houston Texans' first-round pick. Thanks to last year's Laremy Tunsil trade, Cowboys fans should now be rooting for Houston to win here in Week 15.

This is another divisional game, which should lead to a tight contest. The Texans narrowly lost to the Indianapolis Colts the last time these two teams met— a botched snap with Houston in position for a late go-ahead touchdown did the Texans in.

If Deshaun Watson and the Texans can cut back on their mistakes this time, the Cowboys can move ahead of the Dolphins near the top of the draft.

Rooting Interest: Go Texans