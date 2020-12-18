Cowboys' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

Cowboys' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15December 18, 2020
When the Dallas Cowboy beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, it helped keep their slim NFC East hopes alive. For those hoping to see Dallas earn a top draft pick, however, it wasn't the ideal result. The win kept Dallas out of the top five—for the time being, anyway—and helped Cincinnati on its quest to secure a top-three selection.
Dallas now sits in a four-way tie outside the top-three and at 4-9.
With some potentially elite draft prospects who could help Dallas—like Oregon tackle Penei Sewell—available in the 2021 draft, some fans may hope to see the Cowboys get back to their losing ways. For those fans, we have a Week-15 rooting guide.
Here, we'll examine which teams draft-oriented fans should be rooting for in Week 15 and why. First, though, let's take a quick look at the early draft order.
NFL Draft Order, Top 16
1. New York Jets 0-13
2. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-12
3. Cincinnati Bengals 2-19-1
4. Dallas Cowboys 4-9
5. Carolina Panthers 4-9
6. Atlanta Falcons 4-9
7. Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 4-9
8. Philadelphia Eagles 4-8-1
9. Los Angeles Chargers 5-9
10. New York Giants 5-8
11. Detroit Lions 5-8
12. San Francisco 49ers 5-8
13. Denver Broncos 5-8
14. Minnesota Vikings 6-7
15. Chicago Bears 6-7
16. New England Patriots 6-7
Teams Tied with Dallas
The Los Angeles Chargers did Dallas a favor by winning on Thursday night. Their overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders moved the Cowboys into a four-way tie at 4-9 and in contention for a top-five draft selection.
While the Cowboys cannot overtake the Cincinnati Bengals for a top-three pick this week, they can help secure their spot in the top five. Losing to the San Francisco 49ers will be Step 1. Hoping for the other three 4-9 teams to win on Sunday will be Step 2.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
The Carolina Panthers are tied with Dallas in the draft order. For the Cowboys to pull ahead of them, they'll need the Panthers to upset the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.
On paper, a Panthers upset appears unlikely. Green Bay is playing for the NFC's No. 1 seed, while Carolina is moving along with its 2020 rebuild. Carolina has been competitive at times this year, but it isn't in the same class as the Packers.
Carolina is also likely to be without star running back Christian McCaffrey. He's listed as doubtful with a thigh injury. Having McCaffrey would be a huge asset against a Green Bay defense ranked 24th in yards per carry allowed.
Is an upset unlikely? Sure, but there's nothing wrong with rooting for the underdog.
Rooting Interest: Go Panthers!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Like Carolina, the Atlanta Falcons are tied in the draft order. Also like Carolina, the Falcons are facing a tough matchup against a playoff-caliber opponent
This game could be better positioned for an upset than the Panthers-Packers game, however. Divisional games are always unpredictable—as Thursday night's contest showed—and the Falcons have the weapons needed to test Tampa Bay's 21st-ranked pass defense.
If Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and the Falcons can get going through the air, they can turn this game into a shootout. If they do, anything could happen.
Rooting Interest: Go Falcons!
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Miami Dolphins are also tied in the draft order because they hold the Houston Texans' first-round pick. Thanks to last year's Laremy Tunsil trade, Cowboys fans should now be rooting for Houston to win here in Week 15.
This is another divisional game, which should lead to a tight contest. The Texans narrowly lost to the Indianapolis Colts the last time these two teams met— a botched snap with Houston in position for a late go-ahead touchdown did the Texans in.
If Deshaun Watson and the Texans can cut back on their mistakes this time, the Cowboys can move ahead of the Dolphins near the top of the draft.
Rooting Interest: Go Texans
Teams Right Behind Dallas
For Dallas to secure a top-five selection, it will need the other NFC East teams to keep winning. IF the Cowboys somehow stumble into a division title, they'll drop dramatically in the draft order.
The Cowboys will also want the teams right behind them in the draft order to win this week. It starts with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
The Philadelphia Eagles are just barely behind in the draft order thanks to their Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fortunately, it's not hard to envision Philadelphia moving further behind in Week 15. The Eagles proved last week that they can hand with elite teams with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts playing efficient football.
In Week 14, Hurts and the Eagles upset the New Orleans Saints, who were then in control of the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Arizona is a playoff-caliber team fighting for its playoff life, so this game is far from a gimme. However, it won't be a total shock if the Eagles pull off an upset for the second-straight week.
Rooting Interest: Go Eagles!
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Cowboys fans will have two games to watch on Saturday. The Panthers are in the late slot, and the Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the early sot.
Buffalo is closing in on an AFC East division title, and it isn't going to overlook the Broncos. However, Denver isn't a pushover, as evidenced by its Week 11 win over the Dolphins and a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
Having home-field advantage should help the Broncos here. If Denver's 10th-ranked pass defense can fluster Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Broncos will have a chance.
Rooting Interest: Go Broncos!
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
We have yet another on-paper mismatch here. The Tennessee Titans are looking to stay atop the AFC South race, while the Lions are just looking to finish out the year without former head coach Matt Patricia.
Detroit's 29th-ranked run defense makes for a serious mismatch against Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. If the Titans are able to implement their usual run-first-and-run-often game plan, this one could get ugly quickly.
However, the Lions will have a shot. If they can torch Tennessee's questionable secondary and jump out to an early lead they can take the Titans out of their game plan. The Lions have the offensive firepower to win if the game devolves into a shootout.
Rooting Interest: Go Lions!
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
While the 9-4 Browns have a better record than the 5-8 Giants, this isn't really a mismatch. The Browns have largely beat up on inferior opponents, and New York's ninth-ranked scoring defense can keep this one close.
This one could come down to the health of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The 2019 first-round pick is dealing with hamstring and ankle issues and may be forced to miss Sunday night's game.
"I was encouraged with how he moved around [Wednesday] in practice, how he threw the ball, how he was in the pocket," Giants coach Joe Judge said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "That being said, we’ll have to see him really at a faster tempo.
Here's to hoping that Jones suits up and leads the Giants to victory.
Rooting Interest: Go Giants!