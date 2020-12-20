The Hurt Business Beat The New Day, Win Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business beat The New Day at WWE TLC on Sunday night to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Alexander and Benjamin neutralized Xavier Woods in order to focus all of their efforts on Kofi Kingston.

Benjamin appeared to be lining up the former WWE champion for Paydirt before Alexander tagged himself in and connected with the Lumbar Check.

The rivalry between the two groups has yielded several tag team and singles matches between members of the teams in recent weeks, and it was Alexander's success that resulted in a title bout at TLC.

He scored singles victories over Woods and Kingston on back-to-back episodes of Raw on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, which was enough to compel WWE to give him and Benjamin another shot at the straps.

The Hurt Business also had momentum on their side entering TLC thanks to a victory on the go-home episode of Raw, as Alexander, Benjamin and United States champion Bobby Lashley defeated Kingston, Woods and Jeff Hardy in a six-man tag team match.

Shortly after The New Day made the move from SmackDown to Raw, The Hurt Business put them firmly in their crosshairs and made it clear they wanted to take the Raw tag team titles.

Alexander and Benjamin took a big step toward doing that in early November when they beat their rivals in a non-title match to earn a championship opportunity.

Kingston and Woods successfully defended the titles on Nov. 16, but The Hurt Business were given another chance one week later.

They beat the titleholders by count-out, but since the belts cannot change hands via that result, MVP goaded them into having another match right after. Still, Alexander and Benjamin were unable to take the straps, as The New Day won with a roll-up.

It was unclear at that point if Alexander and Benjamin would be able to find their way back into the title hunt, but thanks to the former's winning ways in singles competition, the two teams finally did battle for the championships on pay-per-view.

With Alexander and Benjamin prevailing Sunday, the groundwork has seemingly been laid for a long-term feud between the two teams.

