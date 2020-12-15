    2021 NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic, Giannis, Anthony Davis Early Betting Favorites

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates his game-winning three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during overtime of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    There will be a new MVP in the NBA this season. Well, at least if oddsmakers are to be trusted. 

    FanDuel currently has Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (+410) as the favorite to win the 2020-21 MVP award with two-time defending winner Giannis Antetokounmpo a close second (+480). Those two are the prohibitive favorites, followed by a slew of other star players:  

    Leonard looks like a sneakily strong play, at least initially, though his history of load management to remain healthy throughout the regular season hurts his chances. Likewise for Embiid, though it's probably too ambitious to expect him to be in the MVP running regardless. 

    Durant coming back from a ruptured Achilles makes him a risk, as does James likely managing his workload during the regular season. No one knows where Harden will end up playing his whole season or how happy he'll be.

    Davis and Curry are always threats to win the award, though if Doncic makes another leap like he did last year (28.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 8.8 APG, 1.0 SPG), it will be a moot point. 

    Consider that and some voter fatigue regarding the Greek Freak after two straight MVPs, and it's easy to see why Doncic is the early favorite. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨

      Bucks star announces on Instagram he'll sign five-year supermax deal, ending rumors he's leaving Milwaukee

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Sources tell B/R the two states Giannis compared the Bucks' offer to before deciding to returning

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰

      Bucks star's $228.2M extension with Milwaukee is the biggest contract in NBA history (ESPN)

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report