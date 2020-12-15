Georgia US Senators 'Adamantly Oppose Any Effort to Rename the Atlanta Braves'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia released a joint statement Monday saying they "adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves" after Cleveland's MLB team announced an upcoming name change.

Fletcher Page of the Athens Banner-Herald provided the full, politically charged statement from Perdue and Loeffler, who are both up for re-election in runoff elections on Jan. 5:

"We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state's most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution—with a history spanning 54 years in Atlanta—they're an American institution. The Braves' name honors our nation's Native American heritage, which should not be erased—and under no circumstances should one of the most celebrated teams in sports cave to the demands of the cancel culture and the radical left."

