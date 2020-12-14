    Draymond Green: Warriors' Season Would Be 'Unsuccessful' Without Championship

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020
    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures toward officials after being called for a second technical foul during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    For Draymond Green, the stakes in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season are clear: it's championship or bust.

    "When I don't win a title, that's unsuccessful," he told reporters Monday. "There's no moral victories. There's no, 'Oh, this is our first year together.... Klay is [out].' I don't really roll like that."

                       

