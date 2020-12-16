5 Free Agents Dallas Cowboys Must Consider in 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 5

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-9 with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Although not mathematically eliminated from a chance to win the NFC East, they're two wins behind the Washington Football Team, who beat them twice. Dallas should put together its plans for the offseason.

Starting with free agency, the Cowboys must make a big decision on Dak Prescott, who had a solid five-game stretch, throwing for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions before he suffered a dislocated ankle with a compound fracture.

If the Cowboys franchise-tag Prescott for a second year in a row or finally come to terms with him on a long-term deal, they'll have limited cap space.

On the open market, Dallas has to use its cash efficiently, plugging holes in crucial areas while investing in a secondary that may lose multiple players on expiring contracts.

We'll list five impending free agents who should land on the Cowboys' radar. These aren't the biggest names at their respective positions because of the club's potential cap restrictions with quarterback contract negotiations set to take place, but each player addresses a roster need.