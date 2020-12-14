    Kyrie Irving Declines to Speak to Media After Nets' Preseason Win vs. Wizards

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 113-107. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Kyrie Irving declined to speak with reporters after scoring 18 points and dishing out four assists for the Brooklyn Nets in a 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards.

    ESPN's Malika Andrews reported after the game that Irving didn't take part in any press conferences or provide a statement to the media.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

