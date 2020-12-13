Report: Dwight Howard Sued for Not Paying Women Who Oversaw Exotic Snakes, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard, claiming unpaid wages after he fired them in January.

TMZ Sports reported the women are claiming at least $50,000 in unpaid wages for services rendered, including taking care of Howard's exotic snake collection.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

