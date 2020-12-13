    Report: Dwight Howard Sued for Not Paying Women Who Oversaw Exotic Snakes, More

    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after a slam dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard, claiming unpaid wages after he fired them in January.

    TMZ Sports reported the women are claiming at least $50,000 in unpaid wages for services rendered, including taking care of Howard's exotic snake collection. 


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

