Lakers' LeBron James: Talen Horton-Tucker Is 'Flat-out Special! Mark My Words'

LeBron James praised Los Angeles Lakers teammate Talen Horton-Tucker following the latter's standout performance in the team's 87-81 preseason win over the rival Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Horton-Tucker, a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, drew the start and played 37 minutes as the Lakers rested several of their key players, including James and Anthony Davis.

The 20-year-old Iowa State product recorded a game-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

He didn't receive much playing time with the Lakers as a rookie, averaging 5.7 points across six appearances. The team instead signed veterans like JR Smith and Dion Waiters to provide depth at shooting guard during its journey to a championship.

Horton-Tucker shined with the G League's South Bay Lakers, though. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 38 games.

His role heading into the 2020-21 campaign remains unsettled in the new-look L.A. backcourt. His playing time may be limited on a roster also featuring Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook.

James is clearly bullish on the Chicago native's long-term potential, though.