Woj: Giannis Values Winning over Playing in Big Market in Bucks' Contract Talks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will enter free agency in the summer of 2021 if he does not sign a supermax deal with his current team, reportedly values winning over playing in a big market, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Thursday's episode of The Woj Pod (h/t RealGM), Wojnarowski discussed Giannis' mindset:

"The challenge for the Bucks is just selling him on winning. I know this about Giannis: his decision is not about wanting to be in a big market and have all the trimmings that come with Los Angeles or New York or wherever it is. I don't think that's part of his decision making. I think at his core he's immensely loyal. I believe he loves the people in Milwaukee. Loves that community. He loves the organization. But he wants to win and that's what he's weighing."

The reigning back-to-back MVP is eligible to sign a five-year "supermax" extension with the Bucks until Dec. 21, the day before the season begins.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo haven't come to terms on a supermax deal yet. However, Wojnarowski said that people shouldn't necessarily assume it will fail to come to fruition.

Milwaukee has earned the NBA's best regular-season record each of the past two seasons but has fallen short in the Eastern Conference playoffs both times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Milwaukee has retooled this offseason, notably trading George Hill and Eric Bledsoe and adding combo guard Jrue Holiday, who posted 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. He'll form a new big three with Antetokounmpo and All-Star wing Khris Middleton.

The Bucks should be in the middle of a tough Eastern Conference title race, with contenders such as the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors fighting for the NBA Final berth.

Milwaukee shouldn't have any trouble winning games this year, even if a third straight season with the league's top win-loss record appears more unlikely than not. Any team with Antetokounmpo should be in title contention territory at this point, though.

Other title contenders should be in line to sign Antetokounmpo if he enters free agency. Of note, the defending Eastern Conference champion Heat reportedly are interested, per Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

For now, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will look to make the franchise's first NBA Finals since 1974. They open their season on Wed., Dec. 23 at the Celtics.