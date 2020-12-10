Disney Announces New 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Series

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Mighty Ducks are back, and they might not be the good guys this time.

During Disney Investor Day 2020, the media giant announced it's reviving The Mighty Ducks franchise with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and bringing back Emilio Estevez as former child star-turned lawyer-turned coach Gordon Bombay.

Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham enters the story as the mother of a young hockey player who helps coax Bombay back onto the ice to lead a new group of kids to victory in the Minnesota youth hockey scene.

The Ducks' program appears to have grown into a powerhouse, churning out elite players much like the Hawks of the first Mighty Ducks film in 1992.



No word on whether or not we'll see Charlie Conway, Adam Banks, Julie "The Cat" Gaffney or Fulton Reed show back up.

The show, which does not have a release date yet, will air on Disney+.