Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Won't Play in Preseason Opener

LeBron James and Anthony Davis won't take part in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener on Friday, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

The reigning champs are set to take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Spectrum SportsNet.

