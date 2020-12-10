Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Won't Play in Preseason OpenerDecember 10, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
LeBron James and Anthony Davis won't take part in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener on Friday, according to head coach Frank Vogel.
The reigning champs are set to take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Spectrum SportsNet.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
LeBron, AD Won't Play Preseason Opener vs. Clippers