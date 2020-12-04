Lakers Media Day 2020: Anthony Davis, Frank Vogel, Top Interviews and Quotes

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was rather blunt in assessing his team's chances at defending their NBA title this season with the 2020-21 campaign challenging players in a way many have never experienced.

Vogel said the Lakers will have the normal target on their back as champions, but will have to deal with the stress added by a much shorter offseason and a condensed schedule. He didn't even need to mention the additional restrictions the league has put in place due to the coronavirus.

As Los Angeles kicked off media day on Friday, the message was clear: last year was tough, this year will be tougher and the Lakers are built for the challenge.

"Every time we’re on the floor, we’re playing harder than our opponent. Period." Vogel said of his mindset for the team. "We’re caring more than our opponent. Period … that’s the No. 1 habit you can build in the regular season. Mindset of winning."

Adding the likes of Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol should help there—even as the team loses Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo in free agency.

Here's where the new additions figure to fit in:

Vogel also mentioned giving Schroder a look in the starting lineup, citing his ability to play on and off the ball alongside LeBron James.

As far as the familiar faces in L.A. go, fans should have some reasonable expectations for what James is able to provide this year—especially earlier in the season.

Entering his age 36 season, the Lakers want to make sure they get as much out of James this year as possible. Vogel said that could mean limiting his star player's availability in the preseason.

"We don’t want to under-do it, and then he’s not ready to play in real games," Vogel admitted. "We don’t want to overdo it, [either]. I expect we’ll probably see him some, but not a ton. Enough for him to get ready for opening night."

James didn't address the media on Friday but reporters got to hear from Anthony Davis on how he'll help keep his teammate fresh.

Davis also explained why he decided to sign a five-year contract instead of a shorter deal. The forward said it was a combination of being in "the place I want to be" and taking his injury history into consideration.

"I just thought it was best for me to go ahead and lock it in," Davis said.

That works just fine for the Lakers who hope to have easier paths back to the Finals in the years to come.