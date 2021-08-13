Shams: 4-Star PG Bryce Griggs, Pro League Overtime Elite Agree to Contract

Photo credit: 247Sports

Highly touted 2022 point guard Bryce Griggs is reportedly forgoing college in favor of signing with Overtime Elite.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Griggs turned down college offers from Baylor and Kansas and is set to become the 15th player to sign with the new Overtime Elite professional league.

Griggs is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

At 6'2", 180 pounds, he isn't exceptionally big for the higher levels, but he is strong enough to handle opponents on both ends of the court. More importantly, he knows how to use his body to find plenty of success on the court.

"The embodiment of a 'walking bucket,'" Jerry Meyer of 247Sports wrote of the guard. Griggs is an elite scorer who can get points from nearly anywhere on the court. Not only is he an advanced shooter, he knows how to create opportunities for himself and can finish in a variety of ways.

He has also separated himself from many of his peers with the ability to score in the mid-range.

Griggs, who has starred at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, is taking a different path to the NBA, although it is becoming an increasingly popular option.

Last year, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga played for the G League Ignite team rather than going to college, and it paid dividends, as they were selected No. 2 overall and No. 7 overall, respectively, in the 2021 NBA draft.

It is a bit less certain how NBA teams will view prospects who play in Overtime Elite since it is a new league, but given the amount of talent that has already signed on to play, it stands to reason that the top players in the league will have a shot at going high in the 2022 NBA draft.