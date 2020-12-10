NBA Preseason 2020: Projecting Most Intriguing Matchups on the Schedule

0 of 4

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NBA preseason typically isn't too long, but it will be even shorter than usual this year. And that's just one of the ways that the buildup to the 2020-21 season is different than most.

Because the 2019-20 season didn't end until Oct. 11 (when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals), it's been a quick-but-eventful offseason. Teams are already back in training camps, and the preseason is set to get underway Friday. The start of the shortened 72-game regular season is also just around the corner, with a pair of opening-night games scheduled for Dec. 22.

None of the league's 30 teams will play more than four preseason games, and some will play only two. Still, it will provide an opportunity for some players to get a little time on the court against opposing teams before jumping into a new season.

Here's a look at several intriguing matchups on this year's preseason schedule.