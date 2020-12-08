    LeBron James, Anthony Davis 'Unlikely' to Play in Lakers' Preseason Opener

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Rockets won 112-97. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will likely open their preseason schedule without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

    Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday that the Lakers' two superstars are "unlikely" to play Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.   

    It wouldn't be a surprise to see James and Davis play limited minutes during the preseason. 

    James hasn't been shy about his unhappiness with the NBA's decision to start the 2020-21 season so soon after the last season ended. 

    The reigning NBA Finals MVP told reporters Monday that he "had to switch up a lot of things when I heard the Dec. 22 start and with training camp starting obviously this week."

    James has played in four preseason games in each of his first two seasons with the Lakers. Davis was on the court for four preseason games last season as he was getting acclimated to his new teammates after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    Due to the condensed schedule for the 2020-21 calendar, the NBA preseason will only consist of four games between Dec. 11-18. 

    The Lakers won the NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals on Oct. 11. Their first preseason game comes 61 days after that win, and they will open the regular season Dec. 22 against the Clippers. 

