    Nets' Kevin Durant Expects to Be Used at Multiple Positions Entering Preseason

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, injured Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant smiles as he greets teammates returning to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, in New York. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant is ready to play a number of different roles for the Brooklyn Nets this season under new head coach Steve Nash.

    "I think coach is going to use me in a variety of ways, especially as a small-ball 5 and 4 sometimes," he said Wednesday, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "And bringing the ball up, too, so I've just got to be ready for anything."

                                              

