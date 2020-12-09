Nets' Kevin Durant Expects to Be Used at Multiple Positions Entering Preseason

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is ready to play a number of different roles for the Brooklyn Nets this season under new head coach Steve Nash.

"I think coach is going to use me in a variety of ways, especially as a small-ball 5 and 4 sometimes," he said Wednesday, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "And bringing the ball up, too, so I've just got to be ready for anything."

