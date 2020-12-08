Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He Still Has No Sense of Taste or Smell Post-COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's still feeling the effects of COVID-19 after being cleared to play on Tuesday against the Dallas Cowboys.

After defeating the Cowboys, 34-17, Jackson told reporters his sense of taste and smell have yet to recover.

The Ravens found at least four unique strains of COVID-19 at the team's facilities as an outbreak of the virus grabbed hold of the franchise in late November. More than 20 players and employees tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the NFL to move last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Wednesday after Week 13 and Week 14's contest to Tuesday.

Baltimore players were still returning positive tests right up until kickoff on Tuesday with wideout Dez Bryant pulled off the field during warmups.

Bryant tweeted his status shortly after he tested positive.

Jackson, who tested positive last week and missed the Ravens game against the Steelers, was cleared over the weekend and able to resume his role as the starting quarterback.

"I had like a little flu-like symptoms," Jackson said. "I still can't really taste or smell but I'm good now. ... I wouldn't wish that on nobody, though."

The quarterback was heavily leaned on against the Cowboys and it paid off in a big way for Baltimore.

Jackson completed 12 of 17 passes with two touchdowns and one interception while racking up 107 yards. He also ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, including a 37-yard score up the middle where the QB was virtually untouched.

Baltimore is expected back on the field next week for Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.