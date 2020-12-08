Ravens' Dez Bryant Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Before Cowboys Game

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Dez Bryant will be unable to play against his old team Tuesday night.

Less than an hour before he was supposed to line up against the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver announced he tested positive for COVID-19 (warning: tweet contains profanity):

The Ravens subsequently confirmed Bryant will be absent due to an illness.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.