    Ravens' Dez Bryant Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Before Cowboys Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020
    Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) looks on before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    Dez Bryant will be unable to play against his old team Tuesday night.  

    Less than an hour before he was supposed to line up against the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver announced he tested positive for COVID-19 (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    The Ravens subsequently confirmed Bryant will be absent due to an illness.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

