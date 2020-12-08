Rockets' Tilman Fertitta: James Harden Has All My Respect amid Trade Rumors

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta remained diplomatic while discussing James Harden as Harden's future with the franchise is in significant doubt.

"James Harden, I have all the respect in the world for," Fertitta said Tuesday on CNBC (via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "And James Harden wants to win a ring during his period as a basketball player. I think that's wonderful that he's going to do that, and hopefully he'll do it with the Houston Rockets."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Nov. 16 that Harden had declined a two-year, $103 million extension from Houston and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon followed up Tuesday and reported the eight-time All-Star signaled his willingness to join the Philadelphia 76ers "or possibly other contenders" as well:

"After it was clear there was no traction in talks with the Nets, Harden expressed to the Rockets that he would be agreeable if a trade with the 76ers materialized, sources said. Harden also indicated that other teams could fit his criteria for a preferred destination, a source said.

"The Rockets and the Sixers have had no substantive talks about a potential Harden deal, sources said. New Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the Rockets' general manager for the previous 13 seasons, has said he has no intention to break up the Sixers' All-Star duo of center Joel Embiid and guard/forward Ben Simmons."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

MacMahon wrote Sunday that Harden hadn't reported to the team yet and posted pictures of himself at a party for rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta over the weekend. Players had been instructed by the league to remain in their home markets and self-isolate in preparation for the start of training camp.

The situation hadn't changed by Monday, and head coach Stephen Silas told reporters there was "no timetable" for when the 2017-18 MVP would show up. He also labeled the situation a "setback."

Silas confirmed Tuesday that Harden finally arrived and underwent his COVID-19 test.

As much as Harden might be disrupting the team's preseason preparations, taking the high road is the only avenue available for Fertitta.

Fertitta is already gaining a reputation during his brief spell in charge of the Rockets, and it's not a good one. Despite the franchise being in a position to at least contend for the playoffs, The Athletic's Kelly Iko and David Aldridge reported the Houston governor is "hellbent on reducing payroll and getting the Rockets out of the luxury tax business for the foreseeable future."

Iko and Sam Amick also detailed how Fertitta effectively alienated Mike D'Antoni to the point D'Antoni chose to leave this offseason.

Getting into a public war of words with Harden is the last thing Fertitta needs to do right now.