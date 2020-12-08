    76ers' Doc Rivers on James Harden Trade Rumors: 'We Like Our Team'

    Rumors continue to swirl about a potential James Harden trade, but Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers isn't pushing for a deal. 

    "You're not hearing them from us," Rivers said of the rumors, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. "As long as you don't hear them from us, you should be very comfortable. We like our team. That team I just watched out there is pretty special."

    Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Harden "would be open" to a trade to the 76ers, although the two sides have had "no substantive talks."

    Harden previously turned down an extension with the Rockets worth $103 million over two years with the hope he would be traded. He was also absent from the team's start of practices this week, although he reported to the facility on Tuesday, per Wojnarowski

    Adding an eight-time All-Star who has led the NBA in scoring in each of the last three seasons would certainly help the 76ers, but Rivers believes his team is good enough without the guard.

    Philadelphia already has two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while team president Daryl Morey said last month the two "absolutely can work together."

    Morey has also been aggressive this offseason to improve the team, adding Seth Curry and Danny Green to provide much-needed shooting help. The organization also added depth in Dwight Howard and rookie first-round pick Tyrese Maxey.

    Although Rivers has only seen them in practice, he believes the 76ers could be headed toward big things in 2020-21.

