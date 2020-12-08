Report: Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson, Adam Eaton Eyed by White Sox in FA

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After a breakout 2020 season, the Chicago White Sox could boost their outfield production with three free agents reportedly on their radar.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson and Adam Eaton are being looked at by the south siders.

The White Sox already took a big swing on Monday when they acquired Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Dane Dunning and a prospect, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

Lynn has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball since 2019, with top-six finishes in American League Cy Young voting in each of the past two seasons. The right-hander will slot into the rotation with Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel to make a formidable trio.

Chicago's offense doesn't have many flaws after scoring the fifth-most runs in MLB last season (306). Right field was a problem, as Nomar Mazara managed just a .228/.295/.294 slash line in 42 games.

Brantley is the best hitter of the White Sox's potential targets. The 33-year-old hit .300/.364/.476 in 46 games with the Houston Astros in 2020. He's played left field for his entire career, so either he or Eloy Jimenez would have to switch positions to make the defensive alignment work.

Eaton and Pederson would likely be low-cost, high-upside bets for the White Sox. Both players posted sub-.700 OPS totals last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pederson is one year removed from slugging .538 with 36 homers for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton had six straight seasons with an on-base percentage over .360 from 2014-19.

Chicago made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008. It has the reigning AL MVP in Jose Abreu and a core of talent that includes Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal.

The White Sox are already a World Series contender in the AL, but adding one more quality hitter in the outfield could be enough to push them over the top.