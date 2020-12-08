Lakers' LeBron James Hypes 'Savage' Chase Young After WFT Upsets Steelers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised Chase Young following the Washington Football Team's 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

James called the Washington rookie a "SAVAGE":

Young only finished with two tackles but played a major role in the win. On 4th-and-goal for the Steelers at the goal line, he wrapped up Benny Snell Jr. before the running back could get into the end zone.

James has been an admirer of Young since the 6'5" pass-rusher was a star at Ohio State. He was also critical of the NCAA when the former Buckeyes lineman was handed a suspension for receiving an extra benefit.

LeBron might be a Dallas Cowboys fan, but he isn't letting the longstanding rivalry between Dallas and Washington stop him from rooting for Young.