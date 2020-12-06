    Tom Brady Reportedly Buys Multimillion-Dollar Boat Named 'Viva a Vida'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells in the huddle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28)as the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    Tom Brady has enjoyed being a Buccaneer so much on the field that he has apparently decided to take to the high seas off it.

    TMZ Sports reported Brady recently purchased a multimillion-dollar boat, christened with the name "Viva a Vida," which is also the name of the environmental conservation initiative started by his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

    There is no word on the actual total payment Brady made for the boat, which was delivered Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

    Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March and has seemingly settled in well to living in Florida. In October, Brady and Bundchen purchased a $7.5 million waterfront house in Clearwater.

    The couple was previously living in a home owned by Derek Jeter.

