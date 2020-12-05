    Fans Boo Millwall, Derby Players for Taking Knee in Protest of Racism

    Fans at Saturday's EFL Championship match between Millwall and Derby County booed as the players took a knee to protest against racism after the opening whistle.

    The FA issued a statement:

    Earlier this month, the United Kingdom government allowed clubs to welcome back a limited number of supporters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Millwall were permitted to cap their attendance at 2,000 at The Den.

    Speaking on BBC's Final Score, former England international Micah Richards addressed the situation.

    "There are 2,000 so you can pinpoint the people going," he said. "There are no excuses. I am sick to death of talking about this situation."

    "It is so disheartening because it is like we have come so far but we have so far to go. I don't even like talking about the matter. It feels like it falls on deaf ears. It is time and time and time again."

    Footballers across Europe have been kneeling since action resumed following a mass lockdown amid the spread of COVID-19 to raise awareness of social justice issues and show support for the Black Lives Matter cause.

    Millwall's players said Friday in a statement the act of kneeling "provides an opportunity for us to do exactly that and continues to allow all those playing to publicly showcase their support—on behalf of the whole squad—for the fight against discrimination."

    Derby County were 1-0 winners Saturday thanks to a 69th-minute goal from Jason Knight.

