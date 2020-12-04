Colin Kaepernick's Signed NFL Debut Jersey Sells for Record $128K at Auction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The jersey Colin Kaepernick wore from the first NFL game he played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 sold at auction for $128,000.

Per TMZ Sports, the sale price is the highest ever for an NFL jersey.

Julian's Auctions was the official lister of the Kaepernick No. 7 jersey, but TMZ noted the winning bidder hasn't been revealed.

The 49ers selected Kaepernick in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2011 NFL draft. He played behind Alex Smith as a rookie, but did appear in three games. His first play was a handoff to Frank Gore in San Francisco's 24-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 2, 2011.

Kaepernick didn't throw his first pass until Week 5 in a 48-3 blowout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 3-of-3 for 35 yards in that game.

After Smith suffered a concussion midway through the 2012-13 season, Kaepernick took over as the starter and kept the job. The University of Nevada alum led the 49ers to the Super Bowl that year and the NFC Championship Game the following season.