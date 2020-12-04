    Paul George Says He Wants to Retire with Los Angeles Clippers

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Paul George can become a free agent after this season, but the six-time All-Star hopes to play the rest of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.  

    "I want to retire a Clipper," George told reporters on Friday. 

    Despite finishing last season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the 2019-20 Clippers team was reportedly a mess behind the scenes.

    Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Clippers reportedly had chemistry issues caused in part because of the preferential treatment given to George and Kawhi Leonard. 

    George's reported special treatment, in particular, seemed to rub teammates the wrong way.

    "George, while a perennial All-Star and All-NBA candidate, didn't carry the same cachet with his teammates [as Leonard]," Buha wrote. "There was a sentiment among certain teammates of, 'What have you accomplished in the playoffs?' multiple league sources said."

    Los Angeles has made significant changes trying to capitalize on its window of contention with George and Leonard. Tyronn Lue is replacing Doc Rivers as head coach. Serge Ibaka, who was teammates with Leonard on the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, was signed as a free agent to play center. 

    George is from the Los Angeles area and has close ties to the city, but the Clippers' results this season could end up determining the future direction of the franchise. He can opt out of his deal and become a free agent next summer. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Clippers' First-Half Schedule Released 🗓

      See who Los Angeles is playing in the first half of the 2020-21 season

      Clippers' First-Half Schedule Released 🗓
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Clippers' First-Half Schedule Released 🗓

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      First half of the 2020-21 schedule is here 📲

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Adjusts Marijuana Testing

      League has suspended random marijuana testing for the 2020-21 season, though testing with 'cause' continues (Stein)

      NBA Adjusts Marijuana Testing
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Adjusts Marijuana Testing

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Every NBA City Uni 📝

      All 30 City Edition jerseys have dropped. @highkin breaks down and ranks them all 📲

      Ranking Every NBA City Uni 📝
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Ranking Every NBA City Uni 📝

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report