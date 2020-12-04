Wizards' Scott Brooks: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal Fit Is 'Pretty Seamless'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks believes guards Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will mesh well after the Wizards acquired Westbrook from the Houston Rockets for guard John Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick this week.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Brooks said the transition to Beal and Westbrook as a duo should be "pretty seamless," adding: "It's going to take both of them to make some sacrifices."

With the addition of Westbrook, the Wizards are hoping to improve on their 25-47 record and ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.

