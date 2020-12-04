Lakers' LeBron James Tabs Kyle Kuzma to Take 'Giant Leap' During 2020-21 Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is expecting big things out of Kyle Kuzma this season and spent part of Thursday evening attempting to tweet it into existence.

Responding to a prompt on social media on which player will make a giant leap this season, James went with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Entering his age-24 season, and his fourth year in the league, the forward out of Utah saw his minutes dip a bit last season as Anthony Davis arrived in L.A., but its clear James believes Kuzma has the tools to thrive in his current role.

After posting a career-high 18.7 points and 2.5 assists per game in 2018-19, Kuzma took a small step back last season with 12.8 points and 1.3 assists per night.

If that small step back precedes an even larger step forward—as James predicts—the Lakers will be even more formidable.